Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

