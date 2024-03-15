Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 15,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
