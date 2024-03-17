Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1973 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1973 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
