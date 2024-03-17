Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1973 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1973 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search