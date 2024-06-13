Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Tree" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- WCN (16)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (11)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1973 "Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search