Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Tree" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Tree" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1973 "Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

