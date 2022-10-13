Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1973 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1973 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1973 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3245 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW (Pattern) at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search