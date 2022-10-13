Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1973 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3245 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
