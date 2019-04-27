Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

