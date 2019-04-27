Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1)