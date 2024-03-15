Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 39,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search