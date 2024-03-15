Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 39,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
