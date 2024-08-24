Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 50 Groszy of Peoples Republic - Poland
50 Groszy 1949
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1949 Copper-Nickel 109,000,000 0 371949 Aluminum 59,393,000 0 42
50 Groszy 1957-1985
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1957 91,316,000 - 0 941965 MW 22,090,000 - 0 361967 MW 2,027,000 - 0 561968 MW 2,065,000 - 0 781970 MW 3,273,000 - 0 471971 MW 7,000,000 - 0 221972 MW 10,000,000 - 0 141973 MW 39,000 - 0 171974 MW 33,000,000 - 0 91975 25,000,000 - 0 541976 25,000,000 - 0 181977 MW 50,000,000 - 0 231978 MW 50,020,000 - 0 191978 No Mint Mark 18,600,000 - 0 151982 MW 16,067,000 5,000 0 141983 MW 39,667,000 - 0 91984 MW 44,217,000 - 0 181985 MW 49,052,000 - 0 19
50 Groszy 1986-1987
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1986 MW 45,796,000 5,000 0 81987 MW 21,257,000 5,000 0 11
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search