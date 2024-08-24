Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 50 Groszy of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1949

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1949 Copper-Nickel 109,000,000 0 371949 Aluminum 59,393,000 0 42
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1957-1985

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1957 91,316,000 - 0 941965 MW 22,090,000 - 0 361967 MW 2,027,000 - 0 561968 MW 2,065,000 - 0 781970 MW 3,273,000 - 0 471971 MW 7,000,000 - 0 221972 MW 10,000,000 - 0 141973 MW 39,000 - 0 171974 MW 33,000,000 - 0 91975 25,000,000 - 0 541976 25,000,000 - 0 181977 MW 50,000,000 - 0 231978 MW 50,020,000 - 0 191978 No Mint Mark 18,600,000 - 0 151982 MW 16,067,000 5,000 0 141983 MW 39,667,000 - 0 91984 MW 44,217,000 - 0 181985 MW 49,052,000 - 0 19
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1986-1987

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW 45,796,000 5,000 0 81987 MW 21,257,000 5,000 0 11
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic All Polish coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search