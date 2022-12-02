Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 45,796,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1986 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1539 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
