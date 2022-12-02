Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 45,796,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1986 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1539 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search