Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,273,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (15)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

