50 Groszy 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,273,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
