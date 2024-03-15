Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1978. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1978 . No Mint Mark. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
