Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1978. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 50 Groszy 1978 No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1978 No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 18,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1978 . No Mint Mark. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Bereska - January 19, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Bereska - January 19, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

