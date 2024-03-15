50 Groszy 1978. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1978 . No Mint Mark. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

