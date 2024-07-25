Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 91,316,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
