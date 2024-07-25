Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1957 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1957 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 91,316,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

