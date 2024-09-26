Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1957

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1957
Reverse 1 Zloty 1957
1 Zloty 1957
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 50 Groszy 1957
Reverse 50 Groszy 1957
50 Groszy 1957
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 20 Groszy 1957
Reverse 20 Groszy 1957
20 Groszy 1957
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 102

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
1 Zloty 1957 Pattern Nickel
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
1 Zloty 1957 Pattern Brass
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
1 Zloty 1957 Pattern Nickel silver
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1957 Pattern
1 Zloty 1957 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 1957 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1957 Pattern
50 Groszy 1957 Pattern Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 50 Groszy 1957 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1957 Pattern
50 Groszy 1957 Pattern Brass
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 20 Groszy 1957 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1957 Pattern
20 Groszy 1957 Pattern Brass
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 27
