Pattern 1 Zloty 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

