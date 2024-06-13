Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
