Pattern 1 Zloty 1957. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 . Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4)