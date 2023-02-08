Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1957. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 6,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 . Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2598 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
