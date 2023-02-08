Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1957. Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel silver

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 Nickel silver - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 Nickel silver - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 6,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 . Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2598 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

