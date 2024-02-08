20 Groszy 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (99) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (12) MS66 (31) MS65 (28) MS64 (7) MS63 (3) PL (1) Service NGC (74) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Karbownik (2)

Marciniak (25)

Niemczyk (17)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (7)

Numis Poland (4)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (21)

Wójcicki (12)