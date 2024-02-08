Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,940,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Marciniak (25)
- Niemczyk (17)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (21)
- Wójcicki (12)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 1125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 980 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search