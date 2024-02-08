Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1957 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1957 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,940,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (25)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (21)
  • Wójcicki (12)
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 1125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 980 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1957 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search