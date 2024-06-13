Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1957. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
