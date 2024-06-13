Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1957. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (17)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

