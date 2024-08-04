Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 50 Groszy of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1949 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1949 Nickel 500 0 291949 Brass 100 0 311949 Tombac 20 0 21949 Copper - 0 71949 Aluminum - 0 51949 Copper-Nickel - 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1957 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1957 Nickel 500 0 461957 Brass 100 0 31
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1958 Pattern

Wreath
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1958 Nickel 500 0 391958 Aluminum 212 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1958 Pattern

Hammers
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1958 Nickel 500 0 341958 Aluminum 245 0 11958 Brass - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1958 Pattern

Ribbon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1958 Nickel 500 0 311958 Aluminum 198 0 01958 Brass - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

50 Groszy 1986 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1986 MW Nickel 500 0 451986 MW Aluminum - 0 0
