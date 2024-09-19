Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,3 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place November 22, 1997.
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
