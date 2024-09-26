Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1958

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG Fisherman
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 257
Obverse 2 Zlote 1958 Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1958 Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1958 Sheaves and fruits
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 168
Obverse 5 Groszy 1958
Reverse 5 Groszy 1958
5 Groszy 1958
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 21

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern Key and gear
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern Key and gear
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern Key and gear Aluminum
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Aluminum
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Aluminum
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Brass
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński" Nickel
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński" Brass
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński" Aluminum
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński" Nickel silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński"
5 Zlotych 1958 JG Pattern Cargo ship "Waryński" Copper-Nickel
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ Pattern Trowel and hammer
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ Pattern Trowel and hammer
5 Zlotych 1958 WJ Pattern Trowel and hammer Aluminum
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ Pattern Mine
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ Pattern Mine
5 Zlotych 1958 WJ Pattern Mine Aluminum
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1958 WJ Pattern Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1958 WJ Pattern Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1958 WJ Pattern Sheaves and fruits Brass
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 WK Pattern Square frame
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 WK Pattern Square frame
1 Zloty 1958 WK Pattern Square frame Nickel
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 WK Pattern Square frame
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 WK Pattern Square frame
1 Zloty 1958 WK Pattern Square frame Aluminum
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Round frame
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Round frame
1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Round frame Nickel
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Round frame
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Round frame
1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Round frame Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Oak leaves
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Oak leaves
1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Oak leaves Nickel
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Oak leaves
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Oak leaves
1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Oak leaves Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Pigeons
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Pigeons
1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Pigeons Nickel
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Pigeons
Reverse 1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Pigeons
1 Zloty 1958 Pattern Pigeons Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Wreath
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Wreath
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Wreath Nickel
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Wreath
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Wreath
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Wreath Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers Nickel
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Hammers Brass
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon Nickel
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon
Reverse 50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon
50 Groszy 1958 Pattern Ribbon Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 1958 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1958 Pattern
5 Groszy 1958 Pattern Brass
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 5 Groszy 1958 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1958 Pattern
5 Groszy 1958 Pattern Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price
Sales
0 0
