Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1958
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 5
10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Aluminum
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 13
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Aluminum
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 6
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Brass
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 2
10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 10
10 Zlotych 1958 Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4
