Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2837 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
4637 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

