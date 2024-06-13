Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2837 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
4637 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
