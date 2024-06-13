Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2837 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (15) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)