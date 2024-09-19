Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Mine". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Mine" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Mine" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Mine" with mark WJ. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 23,500. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Mine" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 3050 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Mine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

