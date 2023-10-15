Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2838 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
5796 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

