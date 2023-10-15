Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2838 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
