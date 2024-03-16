Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,4 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (10)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search