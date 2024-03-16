Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,4 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1958 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search