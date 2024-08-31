Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1958. Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

