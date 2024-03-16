Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
