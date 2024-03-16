Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
663 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

