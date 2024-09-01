Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 198
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
