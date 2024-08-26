Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Round frame". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 235

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
