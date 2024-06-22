Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1958. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1958 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1958 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1958 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

