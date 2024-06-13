Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Trowel and hammer" with mark WJ. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)