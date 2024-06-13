Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Trowel and hammer" with mark WJ. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4749 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Trowel and hammer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

