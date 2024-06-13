Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ "Trowel and hammer". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Trowel and hammer" with mark WJ. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Trowel and hammer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
