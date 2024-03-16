Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 1225 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

