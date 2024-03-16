Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Ribbon". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

