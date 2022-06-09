Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 9,9 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4089 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3568 $
Price in auction currency 13750 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1958 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search