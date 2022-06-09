Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 9,9 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4089 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3568 $
Price in auction currency 13750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
