Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"" with mark JG. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

