Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark KZ EJ. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2745 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2336 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

