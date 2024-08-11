Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1958 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Nickel silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel silver
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
