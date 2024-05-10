Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1958 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 53,521,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1958 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5174 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS GCN
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
