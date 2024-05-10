Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1958 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1958 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1958 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 53,521,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1958 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5174 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1958 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1958 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search