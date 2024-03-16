Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame" with mark WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
