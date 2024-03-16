Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame" with mark WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

