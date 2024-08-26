Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 245

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 1998.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

