Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 245
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 1998.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
