Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

