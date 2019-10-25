Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2827 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2336 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search