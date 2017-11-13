Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,200. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3086 $
Price in auction currency 11200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

