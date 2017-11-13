Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,200. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)