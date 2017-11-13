Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,200. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3086 $
Price in auction currency 11200 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search