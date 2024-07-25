Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 83,640,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits". This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

