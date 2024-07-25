2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits". This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

