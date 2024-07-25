Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 83,640,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits". This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
