Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2905 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11384 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1958 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search