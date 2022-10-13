Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

