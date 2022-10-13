Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "Key and gear". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2905 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11384 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
