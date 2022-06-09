Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) Service PCGS (1)