Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
3341 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
