Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
3341 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
