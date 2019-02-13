Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
3263 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

