Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

