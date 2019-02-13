Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 11,2 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1438 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search