Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2094 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1958 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
