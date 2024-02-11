Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1958 WJ "Sheaves and fruits". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1958 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2094 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
