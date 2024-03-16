Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2390 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,725. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1958 "Hammers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search