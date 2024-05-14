Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,328,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1958 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

  All companies
  • Bereska (6)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Karbownik (3)
  • Marciniak (47)
  • Niemczyk (31)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (32)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (9)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (34)
  • WDA - MiM (27)
  • Wójcicki (28)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1958 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
