5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,328,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1958 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1958 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
