5 Zlotych 1958 WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1958 "Fisherman" with mark WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

