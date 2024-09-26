Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 234
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame" with mark WK. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search