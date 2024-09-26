Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame" with mark WK. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) Service NGC (2)