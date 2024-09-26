Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 234

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame" with mark WK. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4399 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 WK "Square frame" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1958 "Square frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

