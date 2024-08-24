Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
