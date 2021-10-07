Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark KZ EJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2541 $
Price in auction currency 9750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search