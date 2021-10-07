Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 KZ EJ "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1958 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark KZ EJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) Service PCGS (1)