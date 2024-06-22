Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1958
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
