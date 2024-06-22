Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1958 "Pigeons", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

