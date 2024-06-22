Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,1 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
