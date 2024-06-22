Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,1 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
