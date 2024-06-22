Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) SP66 (3) Service ANACS (1) PCGS (3) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (8)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)